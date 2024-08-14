“Come Back Alive” Foundationʼs CEO Taras Chmut gave a sincere interview about the problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Here are 8 its most interesting points

Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief has advantages and disadvantages. Syrskyi values the life of a soldier less than Valerii Zaluzhnyi. But under him, the politicization of the Armed Forces decreased.

Why? The point is in failed information policy in the spring of 2022 and, as a result, failed mobilization. Society is exhausted. There are also bad personnel decisions. Politicians at all levels are not ready to make unpopular but necessary decisions.

Military training is bad in Ukraine, as well as in Russia — this is the conclusion of the analytical department of the "Come Back Alive" Foundation after studying the state of the basic common military training. The level of basic training is extremely low. It is slowed down by a lack of resources, a material base, and proper conditions for living and housing recruits. A program that tries to teach everything — but ends up not teaching specific things — also affecting. Instructors are in short supply, unmotivated and overwhelmed with the number of people they have to train.

The one who does not "fall first" will win. The war is exhausting. Whoever surrenders first loses. The Russians suffered huge losses of people and equipment — the figures of the General Staff are relatively (70-80%) accurate. But the problem is that 150 million people live in Russia. It depends on the help of coalition partners, how long Ukraine will last. If the partners stop financing us, the revenues of the Ukrainian economy will not cover its own production of weapons. Without their support, we will last about half a year.

Negotiations with Russia require a strong negotiating position. A strong position is not 50 km of liberated (or captured) territory. This is a strategic initiative on the battlefield that the Russians now have. This is the Black Sea Fleet knocked out of Crimea, the Crimean Bridge destroyed, logistics blocked, and strategic aviation destroyed.

The F-16 should replace 4 types of Soviet aircraft — MiG-29, Su-27, Su-25, Su-24M. Effectively exploiting them is a big challenge for the Air Force of Ukraine. They have been working for more than a year to adapt the infrastructure for the F-16s and protect them from Russian attacks. But only time will tell how this work is successful.

Anti-ship complexes, such as "Neptune", are needed many times less than land-based ballistic missiles, because the war is mainly land-based. Ballistic missiles are many times more difficult to intercept than cruise missiles. The sea is the only plane where we win: the Russian fleet in the Black Sea is unable to perform its main tasks. But there are many targets on land now.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of the war, the “Neptune” complex did not hit its targets. Did it sink the cruiser "Moskva"?

"This is a complex issue of deep matter. Thatʼs the official version, and we stick to it," says Taras Chmut. However, a large number of different people involved in the operation say otherwise.

Several leaders of the drone market have already moved production abroad because they cannot sell goods to foreigners while [theyʼre] in Ukraine. Their jobs, taxes, engineers, experience will remain abroad. Ukraine needs to allow the export of weapons: weapons manufacturers produce as much as the state cannot buy — a certain product is now unnecessary or the state does not have enough funds for it. The rest can be sold to other countries, this will fuel the Ukrainian economy.

