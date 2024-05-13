”Itʼs a serious crime against helpless people.” In April, two Russian missiles hit the Kharkiv psychiatric hospital. How doctors and patients come back to life — a report

1. On April 27, Tetyana, a cook at the Third Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital in Kharkiv, was on duty at the food block. Tetyana is about 60 years old. There was no work at night, so she calmly went to sleep. In the food block there is a small room, densely lined with furniture — a large wardrobe, a bedside table and several beds. Tetyanaʼs bed is the closest to the exit, opposite the two large windows. The woman had to wake up at five in the morning to boil water in the kettles for morning tea, which the patients are scheduled to drink at seven. Around half past midnight, an air alert was announced in Kharkiv. In a few minutes, the first S-300 rocket hit near the 14th ward of the hospital. The food block shuddered from the shock wave. Tetyana jumped out of bed, managed to put on her slippers and ran out into the corridor. Immediately after that, the second rocket hit the ground in front of the food block — the light went out, the windows flew out, Tetyanaʼs bed was covered with fragments of glass and asphalt. The head chef of the hospital, Olena, was at home at the time of the attacks, had not yet gone to bed and was preparing for the morning shift. Terrified Tetyana called her: "Olena Mykhailivna, we were hit." “She then told me that a feeling of fear settled in her soul forever. She was saved only by the fact that the first blow did not happen near the kitchen. There, such large stones flew into the room, there were so many fragments of glass,” Olena recalls and shows the size of the fragments with her hands in white gloves. “The rescuers said that Tetyana Ivanovna might not have survived if she had not hid. While talking with Olena, Tetyana groped for a way out. The entire floor was covered with small fragments of glass and pieces of wooden window panes. The heavy front door was jammed by the shock wave. Near them, Tetyana waited for the rescuers, who simply broke down the door. The doctor gave the woman a sedative. Corps of the ward No. 14 after shelling. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» One of the broken windows of the canteen. There are fragments of glass and wooden windows on the floor and surfaces. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» In front of ward No. 14, there is a deep hole from the S-300 missile. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» Corps of the ward No. 14 after shelling. One of the broken windows of the canteen. There are fragments of glass and wooden windows on the floor and surfaces. In front of ward No. 14, there is a deep hole from the S-300 missile. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» “Our Tetyana Ivanivna after that, well done, worked her shift all day. She was walking, smiling,” says Volodymyr Stasenko, hospitalʼs deputy director for technical issues. Stasenko is tall, with dark hair showing gray. During the conversation with us, he is constantly distracted — he greets colleagues, shakes their hands and answers questions. He speaks about Tetyana with a smile, and describes the airstrike concisely, without going into details. Instead, he makes a lot of jokes, convincing that the administration easily coped with the consequences. Volodymyr Stasenko, hospitalʼs deputy director for technical issues. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» After the shelling, at 00:35, chief cook Olena woke Stasenko up with a phone call and informed him about the explosion. It was Stasenko who took everything under control — called the rescuers, organized the work of on-duty workers and those who arrived in the morning by phone. “I immediately started calling the whole team. Have you ever tried try to wake everyone up at night when they are sleeping. It takes a lot to explain to everyone what happened,” recalls Stasenko. At five in the morning, when the city curfew ended, the administration and representatives of the city and regional authorities came to the hospital. Together with the commission, the engineers described the consequences of the attack — the shelling damaged not only buildings and windows, but also sewerage and water and electricity supply systems. Patients of the fourteenth ward were temporarily transferred to other buildings. Some of the staff were cleaning up glass and debris, while the rest were working with patients on a regular schedule. Cook Olena distributes lunch to patients. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» In the morning, Olena came to the hospital and organized work at the food block. The patients received morning tea two hours later — the electricity went out, so water was boiled on the stove. Breakfast was already being prepared in the kitchen — the employees started the generator. Around 2:00 p.m., the repairmen returned the light, and the kitchen started working normally. Only the empty window frames reminded of the shelling. “There was no panic. Everything was organized and done properly,” says Stasenko briefly. “On the same day, volunteers brought materials and began to cover up the windows.”

The cooks are preparing lunch in one of the rooms of the food block. Most of the windows are covered with OSB plates. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель»

What is happening in Kharkiv Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has bombarded Kharkiv with missiles, guided air bombs and drones almost every day — in more than two years, about 4,100 air alarms have sounded in the city and the region. Russia also uses artillery, such as Grad rocket launchers. As of February 24, 2024, the media and special services reported more than 480 explosions in the city and more than 370 in the region. Russia is purposefully destroying the civilian population and shelling residential areas of Kharkiv. According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police Headquarters in the Kharkiv region, 2,355 civilians, including 79 children, were killed in the two years of the full-scale invasion in the Kharkiv region. 2. On May 6th, we are met by the deputy director of the medical department, Hennadiy Bondarchuk, near the affected building of the 14th ward. He stands where there was a hole from the rocket — it was already covered with sand, earth and rubble. Opposite the fourteenth ward is an old abandoned building. Once it was a part of "Saburovʼs dacha" — the residence of the governor-general of the Kharkiv region Petro Saburov, which was built back in 1796. After Saburovʼs death, according to his will, the estate went to the local "House of the Insane". So in 1820, a mental hospital was built there, which Kharkiv residents still call "Saburovʼs Dacha". The number of patients at the hospital gradually increased, in the 1870s the administration completed new buildings, including the one that was hit by an airstrike on April 27. For decades, the mental hospital was the largest in the Russian Empire. An abandoned ancient building, in the past it was one of the buildings of the "Saburovʼs dacha". Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» After the shelling, the historic building was not restored, only fenced off with a red and white tape. The annex to this building was the most affected — one of its walls is almost completely destroyed, the wooden door is bent and no longer closes, and bricks and glass are scattered around. This building has been in a state of disrepair for almost six years. It was closed after the floor collapsed in some places and the wooden floors began to buckle under the workers. “Currently, we do not use it. This is such an architectural monument in our country, says Hennadiy Bondarchuk. He constantly keeps his arms crossed, answers questions briefly, and when he is silent, he purses his lips in displeasure. Deputy director of the medical department Hennadiy Bondarchuk. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель» Doctor Oleh, who worked at the hospital since 2000 and recently resigned, says that the institution has lacked funding for more than forty years, so the administration cannot properly repair either new or old buildings. Bondarchuk, on the contrary, assures that the buildings are constantly undergoing cosmetic repairs, and before the shelling, they were planning to update the intensive care unit.

Bondarchuk is standing near ward No. 14 at the place where there was a hole from the rocket. Яків Ляшенко / «Бабель»