State Border Service: Every day, almost a hundred Ukrainians cross the border from the Russian side in the Sumy region

Every day, almost a hundred Ukrainians cross the Russian-Ukrainian border at the Pokrovka checkpoint in Sumy region. In this way they return from Russia.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, as "Interfax" reports.

Every day, Ukrainian border guards let almost 100 citizens of Ukraine into the country.

Although all checkpoints on the border with Russia and Belarus are closed for normal transit operations, Ukrainians can still return to Ukraine through them.

"All citizens of Ukraine who, because of the war, were forced to leave the territory of the Russian Federation or from the temporarily occupied territories to the Russian Federation in transit, can cross the Ukrainian border in any direction," added Demchenko.