The US military attacks two facilities in Syria in response to attacks on American bases

The US military conducted strikes two targets in eastern Syria. According to the Americans, they were used by Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups.

"Bloomberg" writes about it.

According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, President Joe Biden ordered "precision self-defense strikes" after the attacks, which began on Oct. 17, killed one American contractor and wounded 21 U.S. service members.

“These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria. If attacks by Iran’s proxies against US forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people," the Pentagon chief noted.

Austin emphasized that he views the US strikes as "separate and distinct" from the war between Israel and Hamas, but developments show that the conflict could quickly expand, as "Bloomberg" writes.

Earlier, the US earlier said it was deploying 900 troops to the Middle East as regional tensions rise. Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said the personnel include Thaad and Patriot air defense operators. He added that American soldiers are not being sent to Israel.