The Pentagon has confirmed 13 attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq in the past week

Between October 17 and 24, US and allied forces were hit by at least ten separate attacks in Iraq and three in Syria using drones and missiles.

This was announced by Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder at a briefing.

According to him, the strikes were carried out using kamikaze drones and rockets. Ryder noted that the groups carrying out these attacks are supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian regime.

"What we see is the prospect of a significant escalation against US forces and personnel throughout the region in the near term by Iranian proxy forces and ultimately by Iran," the general stressed.

The United States has announced an increased military presence in the region — both to increase the level of deterrence amid the escalation around Israel and to protect its own military in the region.

"We will always preserve the inalienable right to self-defense. And if we come to an answer, if we decide to provide it, we will choose the time and place ourselves," emphasized the representative of the US Department of Defense.

Ryder added that US forces in Iraq and Syria are there at the invitation of the countryʼs government to help them in the campaign to defeat ISIS and to ensure the final defeat of ISIS.