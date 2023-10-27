Russia tried to attack southern Ukraine with drones at night. A ballistic missile was fired over Kharkiv region

On the night of October 27, Russia launched six Shahed drones over southern Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force Command.

Air defense in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions shot down five of these six Shahed drones. The Russians also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region in the direction of the Kharkiv region.

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported that there was a hit outside the city of Voznesensk. There are no casualties. The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that at night there was a rocket attack on the building of the fire station in the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. Eight rescuers were injured (four of them in the hospital), the building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were damaged.