The court recognized that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Russian Orthodox Church illegally uses the Yeletsky Monastery

The Commercial Court of the Chernihiv Region recognized that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) illegally occupies the Yeletsky Monastery, which is located near the center of Chernihiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The court did not satisfy the claim of the Chernihiv Diocese of the UOC MP to the National Architectural and Historical Reserve "Ancient Chernihiv" and refused to recognize the lease agreement as renewed.

"The agreement on the free use of the complex of buildings from 2016 is not considered renewed, and the Administration of the Chernihiv Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from September 15, 2021 until now has illegally, without any legal basis, used state property — the premises of the architectural monument of national importance — the Yeletsky Monastery, until which also includes the Dormition Cathedral, Northern Cells, Eastern Cells, South-Western Cells and Walls with Gates," the department said in a statement.