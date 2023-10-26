An underground oil refinery was exposed in Transcarpathia. Medvedchukʼs compadre is involved in the scheme

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) eliminated a large-scale scheme of illegal production and sale of fuel in Transcarpathia. A deputy of the regional council — the compadre of Viktor Medvedchuk — suspected of treason, is involved in it.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

For a long time, this person headed the regional branch of the now-banned OPZZh party. The Security Service of Ukraine does not name the detained deputy, but it is likely that Ivan Chubirko is in question.

To hide his involvement in illegal business, on the eve of a full-scale war, he "transferred" the refinery to a company controlled by him in Kyiv.

The director of this company organized the illegal sale of diesel fuel of dubious quality from a controlled oil refinery in Mukachevo.

Then the participants of the scheme bought oil from Ukrainian suppliers and processed it at their own factory, and sold the finished products to gas stations in Kyiv, Transcarpathia, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions without permits and paying taxes.

During the search of the underground refinery, more than 600 tons of fuel, equipment for its production worth almost 150 million hryvnias and forged documents were discovered.

The investigation continues under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 204 (illegal manufacture of excise goods);

Art. 212 (tax evasion in particularly large amounts).

Those involved face up to 5 years in prison.