The search for victims of the cargo ship accident in the North Sea has been stopped. The four sailors were not found

On October 25, the German authorities stopped the search for four sailors who went missing after the collision of cargo ships Verity and Polesie in the North Sea.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.

The ship Verity, with seven people on board, was on its way from Bremen, Germany, to the English port of Immingham. This ship sank. The body of one crew member was found in the water, two sailors were rescued.

Four more missing persons were searched for with the help of boats and planes, and divers were sent to the sunken vessel. However, the rescuers did not find anyone.

German officials informed that the water temperature at the time of the accident was about 12 °C. Most people can survive in such conditions for about 20 hours. The head of the Maritime Emergency Command Robbie Renner said there was no hope of finding the people.

Another Polesie ship, with 22 people on board, reached the German port of Cuxhaven.

Germany is investigating along with colleagues from Great Britain and the Bahamas.