Two cargo ships collided off the coast of Germany, one of them sank. Rescuers are looking for missing people in the North Sea

Two cargo ships collided in the North Sea. The accident occurred near the German island of Heligoland.

This is reported by the German publication Bild.

The incident happened at five in the morning on October 24. According to the newspaper, one ship sank — a vessel called Verity (91 meters long, 14 meters wide) flying the flag of Great Britain. It was on its way from Bremen to the British Immingham.

Verity collided with Polesie (190 meters long and 29 meters wide). He flies under the flag of the Bahamas and was on his way from Hamburg to the Spanish city of La Coruña. According to preliminary information, there were to be 22 passengers on board. The ship remained afloat.

Several people are reported missing. At least one person who was in the water was rescued. Rescuers continue to search for victims. Currently, the waves in the North Sea reach 3 meters high.

Germany sent rescue cruisers to the crash site. A water police boat and an Iona cruise ship with doctors on board are headed there. Medics are also delivered by helicopter.