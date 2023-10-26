The Israel Defense Forces informed about a raid in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed that it carried out a "purposeful raid" on Hamas targets in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on the night of October 25.

Israeli armored vehicles and infantry entered the territory of Gaza. The video shows tanks driving through the sandy border area, firing, and smoke rising from explosions.

As the IDF writes, during the raid the Israeli military attacked many terrorists, destroyed their infrastructure, anti-tank positions, and after the raid left the territory of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army called it preparation for the next stages of hostilities.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that Israel agreed to postpone the ground operation until the United States strengthens air defense over its air bases in the region. And the Bloomberg agency, citing sources, wrote that the US and EU governments are urging Israel to postpone the invasion of Gaza in order to buy time for the release of the hostages.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel — it responded by launching a counter-terrorist operation and entering a state of war. On October 9, the Israeli army announced that it had regained control of all towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, and the countryʼs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF had eliminated hundreds of terrorists, but would not stop there and turn into ruins "any place where it operates Hamas".