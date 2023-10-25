The Parliament of Wales recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Welsh Parliament — Senedd — supported the resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Great Britain.

The resolution passed by the Welsh Parliament means that it considers the Holodomor "a premeditated crime committed and led by Stalin and the Soviet government against the people of Ukraine" and recognizes it as an act of genocide.

The resolution also notes the decisive role of the Welsh journalist Gareth Jones in drawing the attention of the world community to the cruelty of the Holodomor and confirms the support of the people of Ukraine in their struggle against Russian aggression.