General Staff: More than 296 000 Russian occupiers have already died in the war in Ukraine. The situation at the front

The Russian army lost approximately 800 soldiers, 7 tanks, 28 armored fighting vehicles, 44 artillery systems and 2 air defense vehicles over the past day. In total, 296 310 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters repelled about 10 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv region) and the same number near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region). Also, all attacks were repelled near Nadia and Makiivka (Luhansk region).

The Russians are trying to surround Avdiivka. The Defense Forces repulsed more than 10 attacks in the area.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military stopped enemy attacks near Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Staromayorske (Donetsk region), as well as southeast of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region).

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol, and had partial success west of Verbove.

The Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes on the concentrations of troops, weapons and equipment of the occupiers, and also struck three times on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians.

The missile forces destroyed 12 artillery systems, a logistics hub, a command post and an enemy air defense system.