Settlements will appear in Ukraine — the president signed the law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law on the de-Sovietization of the administrative and territorial system of Ukraine, as evidenced by the draft law card No. 8263.

The draft law proposed to eliminate the Soviet-style regulation of administrative organization in force since 1981 and instead establish clear procedures for the classification of settlements into the category of cities, towns and villages to establish at the legislative level the procedure for naming (renaming) settlements and to simplify some administrative-territorial procedures.

The document also proposes to introduce the concept of "settlement" as a compact place of residence of people outside the settlement, which does not have a stable population composition. In fact, the name "settlement" will replace "urban-type settlement".

All settlements with compact buildings and a population of more than 10,000 will have the status of a city (cities that do not meet this definition are not planned to be reduced in status).

Settlements with manor buildings and a population of more than 5,000 will be simply settlements. All other settlements will have village status.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode