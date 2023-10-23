HACC arrested the expositor of the State Migration Service. He is suspected of embezzling UAH 88 million

The High Anti-corruption Court chose a preventive measure for two suspects in the case of embezzlement of over 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the administrative building of the State Migration Service.

The press service of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

The court granted the request of the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and arrested the former deputy head of the State Migration Service and the businessman.

In September, two expositors of the State Migration Service of Ukraine were informed of suspicion of embezzlement of over 88 million hryvnias from the state budget. An entrepreneur, a citizen of Russia, received the same suspicion (under part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In 2015, the migration service received from the state a building in the center of Kyiv, where the central office was supposed to be. However, its reconstruction was not completed, and the budget lost more than 88 million hryvnias because of it.