Ex-officials of the State Migration Service are suspected of embezzling 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the office

NABU and SAPO, with the support of the National Police, informed two expositors of the State Migration Service of Ukraine about suspicion of embezzlement of over 88 million hryvnias from the state budget. A businessman, a citizen of Russia, received the same suspicion (under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the press service of NABU.

They clarified that it is about the ex-deputy head of the SMS and the ex-head of the Department of Resource Management and Capital Construction of the agency.

In 2015, the migration service received a building in the center of Kyiv from the state. The central office was supposed to be there.

The head of the economic department of the SMS, and later the deputy head of the SMS, helped his "friend" — a businessman — conclude contracts for project and construction works in the office of the migration service. They artificially limited the participation of other companies in the competition.

The result of their activities was that the reconstruction of the building of the central office of the State Migration Service was still not completed, and the budget lost more than 88 million hryvnias. The current leadership of the SMS actively supports the investigation of this case.