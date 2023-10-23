Ukraine received the ninth tranche of aid in the amount of €1.5 billion from the EU

Ukraine received the ninth tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion from the European Union.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this on October 23.

Ukraine received the money on "unprecedented preferential terms", it will be used to finance priority expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine. The loan repayment period is 35 years, and interest and other payments for servicing the loan will be compensated by the EU instead of Ukraine.

Within the framework of large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA), two more tranches are expected from the EU by the end of 2023. In general, EU budget support in 2023 already amounts to €15 billion — this is one of the most important factors that helps Ukraine to be economically stable.

Currently, Ukraine, together with the European Commission, is working on a new long-term Ukraine Facility program with a total volume of €50 billion. Next year, they expect to receive €18 billion from them.