Defense forces received updated Senator MRAP armored vehicles

The Ukrainian military received a batch of the newest Canadian-made Senator MRAP armored vehicles, Defense Blog reports. The armored vehicles were supplied by Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles.

The updated model has improved protection against detonation on mines, which provides additional advantages for the military when performing various combat tasks. The machine was developed taking into account the experience of using the Senator in the troops of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during a full-scale war.

Roshel presented a new version of the Senator armored car in the MRAP variant at the end of May this year, and then production started.

The machine accommodates up to 10 soldiers and provides a high level of protection against explosive devices and ambushes for the safety of the crew.

The Senator in the MRAP variant has successfully passed a series of tests and demonstrated its suitability. Ballistic and explosive tests were conducted by an independent US laboratory certified by NATO. Armored vehicle protection must withstand shelling with bullets of up to 7.62×39 mm caliber at a distance of 30 meters, as well as the detonation of 6 kg of explosives (anti-tank mines) under any wheel or under the bottom of the vehicle.