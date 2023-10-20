The government canceled the 2023 census. It will be held after the war

The government declared invalid its order to conduct the All-Ukrainian population census in 2023.
This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.
The State Statistics Service is to re-introduce the census proposal when martial law is lifted in the country.
The UN recommends conducting it once every ten years, but in independent Ukraine, the last and only census took place 20 years ago — in 2001.
In October, the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced his readiness to introduce online census technology.
- At the beginning of 2020, the former Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet reported the data of the electronic census, according to which the population of Ukraine as of December 1, 2019 was 37 million 289 thousand people. Dubilet was criticized for the counting system used in the trial census, but he dismissed the criticism.