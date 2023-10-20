The government canceled the 2023 census. It will be held after the war

The government declared invalid its order to conduct the All-Ukrainian population census in 2023.

This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The State Statistics Service is to re-introduce the census proposal when martial law is lifted in the country.

The UN recommends conducting it once every ten years, but in independent Ukraine, the last and only census took place 20 years ago — in 2001.

In October, the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced his readiness to introduce online census technology.