”eFish” was launched in Ukraine. This should make the fishing industry transparent

In Ukraine, "eFish" was launched — the Unified state electronic management system for the fishing industry.

The press service of the Ministry of Statistics writes about this.

The new digitalized system should eliminate corruption and bring the fishing industry out of the shadows. Now the first tool is available in "eFish" — declaration of the right to industrial fishing. Soon this service will also appear on the "Diia" portal.

Also, "eFish" will soon add the declaration of the right to exploratory fishing and the service for obtaining a permit for the special use of aquatic biological resources in fishery water bodies (parts thereof) for industrial fishing and exploratory fishing.

The Ministry of Statistics notes that the shadow industry market amounted to 850 million hryvnias annually, and shadow fishing reaches 60% of the market.