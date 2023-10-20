General Staff: The Russian army lost more than 1 300 soldiers and 55 tanks over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 1 380 soldiers, 55 tanks, 120 armored fighting vehicles, and 29 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 292 060 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters repelled more than 30 enemy attacks on the outskirts of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv region), another 12 attacks near Nadiia (Luhansk region).

The enemy tried to regain the lost position in the Klishchiivka area (Donetsk region), but was unsuccessful. The Defense Forces of Ukraine storm to the south of Bakhmut and advance in the direction of Melitopol.

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka. In this area, the Russian army lost almost 900 soldiers killed and wounded, almost 50 tanks and more than 100 armored vehicles were destroyed or damaged during the past day.

The Ukrainian military also repelled an offensive near Novokalynove, Stepove, and Severne and repelled 16 attacks near Maryinka.

Ukrainian aviation struck the command post, carried out 13 airstrikes on the accumulation of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, 4 airstrikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down 4 reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

Ukrainian missile forces hit the command post, as well as 2 TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower systems and 13 artillery systems of the occupiers.