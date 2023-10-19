From now on, the first electronic prescription can be obtained without a visit to the doctor

From October 19, the first electronic prescription can be obtained without a visit to the doctor. Previously, the patient could get the first e-prescription without a visit to the doctor only in the presence of acute or chronic diseases.

Now, even if the patient consults the doctor remotely for the first time, the doctor has the right to issue an e-prescription for the medicine without conducting a personal appointment with the patient. The exception is patients undergoing replacement maintenance therapy.

The doctor must rely on the data received from the patient about his current condition, complaints, as well as information from his primary accounting medical documentation. He must also enter medical records of such interaction into the electronic health care system (EHS).

At the same time, the doctorʼs decision on the remote prescription of medicines must necessarily comply with industry standards in the field of health care, approved by the Ministry of Health.