General Staff: The Russian army lost 630 soldiers, a plane and a helicopter over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 630 soldiers, 11 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, 39 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, an airplane and a helicopter over the past day. In total, 290 680 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and near Bakhmut.

On the night of October 19, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 6 Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces shot down three of them.

Ukrainian fighters repelled more than 15 enemy attacks on the outskirts of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kislivka (Kharkiv region), another 10 attacks near Nadia and five near Makiivka (Luhansk region).

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the area. The Defense Forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka areas (Donetsk region).

Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and equipment, three times struck the occupiersʼ anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missile forces hit two command posts, the Tor air defense system, the Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar system, and 11 enemy artillery systems.