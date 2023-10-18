SBU declared the suspicion to a Russian special agent who was preparing a terrorist attack in the Kyiv metro

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected evidence on a classified Russian special service agent who planned a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv in 2014 and organized the explosion of a "honey jar" at a military checkpoint near Luhansk in 2015.

The figure is Major Kostyantyn Maslyanko with the call sign "Meksikanets" — a staff member of one of the most classified Russian special services — the Special Operations Forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

At the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation in the east of Ukraine, he arrived in the temporarily occupied Luhansk to create sabotage and intelligence groups for further tasks against Ukraine.

It was established that the attacker acted under the leadership of the commander of the Russian Special Operations Forces Valery Flyustikov and Putinʼs former bodyguard Oleksiy Dyumin, who was then the commander of the special forces of the Russian GRU.

It was on their instructions that Maslyanko recruited a resident of Luhansk, who was to carry out an explosion in the center of Kyiv. For its preparation, the person involved equipped the woman with an explosive device, worked out the legend and organized her departure to the capital of our country.

However, SBU officers exposed the terrorist and detained her at the end of 2014 near a subway station in Kyiv, where she tried to leave a bag with 3 kg of TNT and an electric detonator.

In addition, the Ukrainian special services established the involvement of the "Meksikanets" unit in the organization of the terrorist attack in Stanytsia Luhansk in January 2015.

Then they recruited a local person to bring a three-liter jar of honey and explosives to the checkpoint of the Armed Forces.

As a result of the explosion, a Ukrainian soldier was killed, and two others were injured. Subsequently, employees of the Security Service detained the perpetrator of the terrorist attack and gathered enough evidence to get him a real prison term.

According to available data, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the "Meksikanets" was also involved in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine and he is in the temporarily occupied part in the east of our country.

Maslyanka was informed of suspicion under the following articles:

Part 3 of Art. 15 and Part 2 of Art. 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist attack based on a prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal possession and transfer of an explosive device).

The perpetrator is in a territory not controlled by Ukraine.