The ambassador denied the information that Zelensky was denied a visit to Israel

The information that the Israeli authorities denied President Volodymyr Zelensky a visit is speculation. Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk informed that Ukraine did not request a visit to Israel.

He stated this in an interview with the Israeli "Best Radio".

"These are speculative conversations that have nothing to do with our relationship. There was no official appeal by Zelensky. I am sure that during the next international tour there will be such an opportunity — the Israeli government has no objections," noted the diplomat.

Korniychuk added that Zelenskyʼs movement possibilities in a situation of full-scale war are very limited, and his visits to various countries are reported already after his arrival.

"Maybe itʼs a bit strange for Israeli journalists, but I think itʼs logical. In a war situation, it is good and proper for us to learn about Zelenskyʼs movements when he gets off the plane in the country where he is arriving. That is why diplomats and politicians in this case do not discuss when and where Zelensky will come," the ambassador emphasized.