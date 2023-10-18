General Staff: Russia lost 6 helicopters, an airplane and 620 soldiers over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 620 soldiers, 2 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems, one plane and 6 helicopters over the past day. In total, 290 050 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian fighters repelled more than 15 enemy attacks on the outskirts of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kislivka (Kharkiv region), another nine attacks near Nadiia (Luhansk region). The enemy tried to regain lost positions near Klishchiivka, but was unsuccessful.

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks in this area. The Defense Forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka areas (Donetsk region).

Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and equipment, three times struck the occupiersʼ anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missile forces hit five command posts, an area where troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an ammunition depot and an artillery system of the Russians.