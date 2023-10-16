Sarah Jessica Parker will produce a documentary film about Ukrainian ballet dancers

American actress Sarah Jessica Parker will produce Front Row, a documentary film about Ukrainian ballet dancers.

This is reported by Variety.

Front Row will tell about the life of a group of Ukrainian dancers in exile as part of the United Ukrainian Ballet troupe. After one of the performances, a performance of Alexei Ratmanskyʼs version of Giselle in Washington, one of the leading artists, Alexis, befriended Alexander, a front-line soldier who lost both legs in battle against the Russians. In the end, the hero joins the ballet troupe.

"Giving these dancers an international platform to tell their stories through the power, beauty and grit of ballet is a profound honor," says Parker, who is now vice chair of the New York City Balletʼs board of directors.

Front Row has been described as a story about the misery of war and resilience. The film shows video conversations between the dancers and their families in Ukraine and pays attention to the deep sense of guilt of the "survivors" among the dancers.

The documentary is expected to be completed in 2024.