General Staff: The Russian army lost approximately 860 soldiers, an airplane and a helicopter over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 860 soldiers, 17 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 44 artillery systems, an airplane and a helicopter over the past day. In total, 288 630 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive near Melitopol and Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military repulsed the assault of the Russians on the outskirts of Avdiivka, Keramika, Stepove, Tonenke, and Severne — there were more than 15 enemy attacks there. Another 15 attacks were repulsed near Maryinka.

The occupiers made 4 attempts to regain their lost position in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia, but were unsuccessful.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 15 times on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, as well as on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian defenders also shot down a Russian Mi-8 attack helicopter.

Ukrainian missile forces hit two areas of concentration of occupation troops, weapons and military equipment, two air defense systems and 5 artillery systems.