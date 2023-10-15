In Donetsk region, they plan to evacuate children from the communities of Toretsk and Mariinka

In the near future, forced evacuation of families with children from two communities of the Donetsk region — Toretsk and Mariinka — will begin.

This was announced by the acting head of Donetsk regional military administration Ihor Moroz.

According to him, there are currently almost 240 children in the Toretsk community, 19 in the Mariinka community. Children will begin to be taken to safe places when the Ministry of Reintegration agrees on the relevant documents.

As of the beginning of October, 40,576 children remain in the Donetsk region. Most of them live relatively far from the front. From April 7, 524 children were evacuated from front-line cities.

"Unfortunately, there were also cases of hiding children. In particular, in Bakhmut, adults who did not want to leave themselves hid their children at other addresses so that the authorities could not evacuate them," Ihor Moroz said.