An earthquake occurred in Afghanistan for the fourth time in a month. There are dead and wounded

A strong earthquake occurred in Afghanistan. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center EMSC, its magnitude was 6.3.
Reuters writes about it.
The tremors were recorded at a depth of ten kilometers. At least two people were killed and more than 100 were injured.
The epicenter of the earthquake is located in the Herat region in the west of the country.
- On October 7, several earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.5 to 6.2 occurred in northwestern Afghanistan.
- On October 8 , two more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred in the west of Afghanistan. The Taliban said the tremors killed 2,053 people and injured another 9,240 residents.