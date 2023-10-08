Two earthquakes occurred in Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed 2,000 dead

Two earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred in the west of Afghanistan. The Taliban administration said that the aftershocks killed 2,053 people and injured another 9,240 residents.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Natural Disasters, Mullah Janan Sayek, reported the damage to 1,329 houses, Reuters reports.

"Partners and local authorities expect the death toll to rise as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under building rubble," the UN said.