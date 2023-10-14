Russia shelled the village of Bohatyr in the Donetsk region, an 11-year-old boy was killed

Russia shelled the village of Bohatyr in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region with the "Smerch" rocket launcher, killing an 11-year-old boy.

The National Police reported this on October 14.

His 31-year-old mother and 6-year-old brother were injured.

The police recorded nine raids on the residential sector, damaged 20 private houses, a church, a school, civilian cars and the power grid.

Police officers bypassed the affected area. Some managed to hide in basements at the time of shelling, others survived under the ruins of their own homes.