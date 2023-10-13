General Staff: Russia lost 1 030 invaders and 26 tanks over the past day

64 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. The Ukrainian military eliminated 1 030 occupiers, 26 tanks, 49 armored vehicles and 44 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians are unsuccessfully trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian units, which repelled more than 20 attacks in the Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and eight near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the offensive of the occupiers in the Makiivka districts, southwest of Kreminna and Serebryanske forestry of the Luhansk region. There, the Ukrainians repelled more than five enemy attacks.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian fighters storm south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. And on Marynka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than ten attacks in the areas of Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.