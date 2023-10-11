Ukraine received a grant of more than one billion dollars from the USA. The money will go to teachersʼ salaries and payments to IDPs

The state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States of America for $1.15 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine on October 11.

The funds will be used for payments to displaced persons, people with disabilities, and low-income families, payments for housing and communal subsidies, payments to employees of the State Emergency Service, and salaries for employees of state bodies and teachers.

The money came as part of the World Bank project "Supporting Public Expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine." The purpose of the project is partial compensation of state budget expenditures, in particular, social and humanitarian expenditures that are not related to the sphere of security and defense. In 2023, Ukraine has already received $10.9 billion in direct budget support from the US in the form of grants.