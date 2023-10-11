The Russians targeted the gymnasium in Nikopol. Two people died

Russia shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people died, the gymnasium was destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Rescuers are still looking for people under the rubble. The victims are employees of the gymnasium, they are 24 and 71 years old. Lysak published a photo of the consequences of the Russian attack:

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / Сергій Лисак

Russian shells also damaged 42 private houses, 18 farm buildings and an infrastructure facility.