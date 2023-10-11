News

The “Xerox” company finally exits the Russian market

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The American company "Xerox" is finally leaving Russia and selling its business to a local company.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, "Xerox" limited its activities in Russia.

The company says it has conducted business only with select customers and partners in full compliance with US sanctions. Now "Xerox" is selling its Russian subsidiary.