The “Xerox” company finally exits the Russian market

The American company "Xerox" is finally leaving Russia and selling its business to a local company.
This was reported in the press service of the company.
At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, "Xerox" limited its activities in Russia.
The company says it has conducted business only with select customers and partners in full compliance with US sanctions. Now "Xerox" is selling its Russian subsidiary.
- Last year, communications companies "Nokia" and "Ericsson" also announced their exit from the Russian market by the end of 2022. And the "Apple" company has banned the adaptation of iPhone 14 phones to the networks of telecommunications operators in Russia.