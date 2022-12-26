Apple forbade adapting the iPhone 14 to Russian communication networks

After exiting the Russian market, Apple prohibited the adaptation of iPhone 14 phones to the networks of telecommunications operators in Russia.

The Russian publication "Kommersant" writes about it.

Russian operators could not agree with Apple to support VoLTE and VoWiFi functions on their networks for the iPhone 14. The company limited these functions to Russians.

These functions improve the quality of communication, and VoLTE calls account for more than 60% of voice traffic in large Russian cities. Also, for Russians using the iPhone 14, high-quality voice transmission is not available, and the distribution of the Internet from the phone requires manual configuration.