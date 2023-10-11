Zelensky met with the Secretary General of NATO in Brussels. They talked about further support of Ukraine with weapons

A meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took place in Brussels. They also gave comments to journalists together.

This was reported by the press service of the president.

At the meeting, they discussed further military support for Ukraine and the expected future decisions of the Alliance members. The President expects that at todayʼs meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers and at tomorrowʼs meeting of the Allianceʼs defense ministers, the allies will make positive decisions on the supply of ammunition and military equipment.

"Grateful for your strong signal during the forum that Ukraine needs high-quality means, in large numbers and quickly, to stop drones and intercept missiles," Zelensky noted.

The president also noted the willingness of the Ukrainian side to actively work with allies to agree on a new adapted Annual National Program for the implementation of NATO principles and standards. In this context, Zelensky emphasized the importance of preparing together with the Alliance plans for the interoperability of Ukraine with NATO.

According to Stoltenberg, the Russian president did not give up his ambitions, which is why the Russian Federation increased its attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. This speaks of Russiaʼs preparation for winter terror.

"We must also raise our stakes and provide a further flow of arms and ammunition to Ukraine. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger Ukraineʼs position at the negotiating table will be. We must do everything so that history does not repeat itself, that is why all members of the Alliance agreed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO," noted Stoltenberg.

The Secretary General said that allies are meeting to mobilize more support for Ukraine. It is about air defense, artillery and ammunition.