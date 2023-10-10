The IMF predicted the growth of Ukraineʼs economy by 2% in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated the long-term forecast for Ukraine to the review of the world economy — World Economic Outlook.

The report says that this year the gross domestic product of Ukraine will grow by 2%, and next year the economy will grow by 3.2%. At the same time, in 2022, GDP fell by 29.1%.

The IMF believes that the Ukrainian economy will grow by 4% in 2028.

The improvement in the GDP growth forecast was caused by domestic demand, which turned out to be greater than expected. Companies are adapting to wartime operations amid lower inflation and stable currency markets.

The world economy will grow by 3% in 2023 and by 2.9% in 2024.