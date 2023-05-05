The National Bank improved the GDP growth forecast in 2023 to 2%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has improved GDP growth forecasts in 2023. They believe that the economy will grow by 2% by the end of the year.

This is stated in the NBU report.

Previously, the National Bank predicted GDP growth in 2023 by only 0.3%.

They also believe that the economy will grow by 4.3% in 2024, and by 6.4% in 2025.

"The basic scenario, in particular, is based on assumptions about Ukraineʼs consistent compliance with the obligations of the new cooperation program with the IMF, the implementation of a coordinated monetary and fiscal policy, the gradual leveling of quasi-fiscal imbalances, in particular in the energy sector. Also, the base scenario foresees a significant reduction of security risks from the beginning of 2024, which will contribute to the full unblocking of sea ports, a reduction of the premium for sovereign risk and the return of forced migrants to Ukraine," the report emphasizes.

The key risk to this forecast remains a longer duration and intensity of the war, which could slow economic recovery and worsen inflation and exchange rate expectations.