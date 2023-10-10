People with type 1 diabetes can get test strips with an electronic prescription for free or with a surcharge

Starting October 8, people with type 1 diabetes can get test strips for glucose meters through the reimbursement program — free of charge or with a small copay.

The Ministry of Health writes about this.

The list includes 23 names of test strips, the cost of which can be fully or partially reimbursed by the state. They can be obtained by electronic prescription.

An electronic prescription is issued by an endocrinologist, therapist, pediatrician or family doctor working with an electronic health care system (EHCS).

In the temporarily occupied territories and in the war zone, test strips are also issued with paper prescriptions.

To get a test strip for free or with a partial surcharge, you need to go to a pharmacy that has a contract with the National Health Service under the program "Medical products for determining the level of glucose in the blood." The list of such pharmacies is here.