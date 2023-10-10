The Mayor of Mukachevo and the head of the district council were searched due to a corruption scheme

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched the mayor of Mukachevo Andriy Baloha, the head of the Mukachevo District Council Mykhailo Lanyo, and a number of companies. Law enforcement officers are investigating a corruption scheme.

A source in SBU informed "Babel" about this.

Itʼs about the sale of communal land around the "Avangard" stadium. This is the center of Mukachevo, on the banks of the Latoritsa River. According to the investigation, in the summer the city council put 3 hectares of communal land up for auction at a 10-fold lower price and sold it to a company that actually belongs to Lanyo. SBU calls him the criminal authority "Blyuk".

The special service states that due to the scheme, the city budget of Mukachevo did not receive 100 million hryvnias from the sale.