23 drones were shot down over Odesa region. There is a hit

On the night of October 10, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with attack drones for three hours.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper writes about this.

Air Defense Forces destroyed 23 Shahed drones over the region.

However, there are hits on the logistics infrastructure. People were not injured.

In total, on the night of October 10, the Russians launched 36 drones over Ukraine from Cape Chauda from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Air defense shot down 27 drones.