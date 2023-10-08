Last day, the Defense Forces destroyed 580 invaders and 106 units of their equipment

Last day, the Defense Forces eliminated 580 occupiers and 106 units of enemy weapons and equipment. Since February 24, 2024, the Russian army has lost 279,890 soldiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military says that 68 combat clashes took place on the front during the day. The Russian invaders are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut and Donetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking in the east and south.

Near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, there were 30 unsuccessful enemy assaults in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomayskyi, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyanyi and Zolotaya Niva.

Also, the Ukrainian units continue the offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, entrenching themselves and exhausting the Russian army.

Near Bakhmut, the Russians tried to regain their positions in the Andriyivka area, at the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress to the northeast of the village.