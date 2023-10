At night in Odesa, Russian rockets hit a boarding house building and a granary near the port.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers attacked with Onyx anti-ship missiles fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Four people were injured by broken glass. A garage cooperative caught fire, several apartment buildings were also damaged.

Сили оборони півдня України

Сили оборони півдня України