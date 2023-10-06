German law enforcement officers searched Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov

German police and customs officials searched the villa and other objects belonging to a Russian citizen under sanctions, writes "Reuters". According to the publicationʼs sources, itʼs about Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
A special commission called "Matryoshka", set up by the German customs service on sanctions, said that officers searched properties in Munich and the resort town of Tegernsee on a court order.
DW published photos of agents seizing numerous German-made luxury cars.
- Oligarch Alisher Usmanov is a member of the inner circle of the top military and political leadership of the Kremlin.
- In September 2022, the German police searched Usmanovʼs villa in the resort town of Rottach-Egern on the shores of Lake Tegernsee. The court later declared the raids illegal.