German law enforcement officers searched Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov

German police and customs officials searched the villa and other objects belonging to a Russian citizen under sanctions, writes "Reuters". According to the publicationʼs sources, itʼs about Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

A special commission called "Matryoshka", set up by the German customs service on sanctions, said that officers searched properties in Munich and the resort town of Tegernsee on a court order.

DW published photos of agents seizing numerous German-made luxury cars.