Europol joined the Joint Investigation Team, which investigates the most serious international crimes in Ukraine

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has joined the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which investigates the most serious international crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin on October 6.

In accordance with its mandate, Europol will provide analytical and forensic support to members of the group. Europol will also help to collect and analyze data received from open sources, such as social networks, television and radio broadcasts.

Europol will assist in the investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity and other international crimes.