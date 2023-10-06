Sweden informed about a new military aid package for Ukraine. Hereʼs the list

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $199 million. It consists mainly of ammunition and spare parts for previously transferred equipment.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Paul Johnson.

He also stated that the Armed Forces of Sweden and the Swedish Defense Armaments Authority were instructed to study the possibility of transferring or exporting Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

"The government has decided to commission... to assess the conditions under which Sweden can make its contribution in the field of combat aircraft. We can do this by expanding our participation in the F-16 coalition or by donating or exporting the Gripen system," Johnson noted.

The assessment is expected to be ready by November 6.