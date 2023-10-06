Ukrainian fighters shot down 25 attack drones overnight. The Air Defense Forces work in the regions

Overnight, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 25 drones out of 33 that Russia launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Shahed was shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

Seven attack drones were shot down in the Cherkasy region, as reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets. It passed without casualties and significant destruction of infrastructure.

Also, the Russians once again tried to attack the border and port infrastructure of the Izmailsky district (Odesa region).

Fighters destroyed three Shahed drones. There were no casualties, but a granary was damaged and 9 trucks caught fire. The work of the ferry crossing was temporarily stopped.