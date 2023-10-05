Serbia has finally refused Ukraine to extradite Andriy Naumov, the former head of the SBU department

The Court of Appeal in Nis (Serbia) confirmed the decision of the High Court of First Instance, which refused to extradite to Ukraine Andriy Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU.

Radio Svoboda reports this from the courtroom.

Ukraine submitted the corresponding request on October 20, 2022. In Ukraine, Naumov was informed of two suspicions — of misappropriation of property due to abuse of official position and of fraud, which caused losses to the state of more than 3.2 million hryvnias.

Naumov himself spoke against extradition — they say that in Ukraine he faces a death sentence, since an attempt has already been made on him.

At the same time, on September 29, the High Court of the city of Nis in Serbia sentenced Andriy Naumov to one year in prison for money laundering. Lawyers plan to appeal the decision.

History of Naumov

Andriy Naumov started working at the SBU in 2019. Until July 2021, he held the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.

Naumov was involved in the assassination attempt, which, according to investigators, was being prepared for him by the former first deputy head of the SBU, Dmytro Neskoromny. This case became known in January 2021. Yuriy Rasyuk, an employee of the "Alfa" special unit, was detained on suspicion of preparing the murder, he made a deal with the investigation and received a suspended sentence. Neskomnyi, according to the case file, acted "out of motives of personal revenge" — he is still wanted.

On the night of February 24, 2022, a few hours before the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, Naumov left Ukraine. After that, "Skhemy" wrote that the State Bureau of Investigation had started criminal proceedings under the article "treason". However, this has not yet been officially announced.

On April 1, 2022, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, stripped Naumov of the rank of general because he violated the military oath.

On June 18, 2022, the SBI stated that Naumov may be involved in the transfer of secret documentation about the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to the special services of the Russian Federation.